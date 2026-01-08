Arkansas TAG and Representatives visits Soldiers in DC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Rep. French Hill of Arkansas visits Arkansas National Guard Soldiers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by providing critical assistance to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)