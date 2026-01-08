(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas TAG and Representatives visits Soldiers in DC [Image 4 of 4]

    Arkansas TAG and Representatives visits Soldiers in DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Rep. French Hill of Arkansas visits Arkansas National Guard Soldiers in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission by providing critical assistance to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 14:28
    Photo ID: 9477884
    VIRIN: 260113-Z-MF120-7634
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Arkansas TAG and Representatives visits Soldiers in DC [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

