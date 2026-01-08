NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260108-N-RB168-1013 SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (Jan 8, 2025) - Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, right, presents a frocking letter to Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Conor O’Kendley during his frocking ceremony at Springfield MEPS January 8, 2026. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)