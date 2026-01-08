(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

    SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    260108-N-RB168-1013 SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (Jan 8, 2025) - Cmdr. Calvin Beads, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, right, presents a frocking letter to Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Conor O’Kendley during his frocking ceremony at Springfield MEPS January 8, 2026. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 14:07
    Photo ID: 9477865
    VIRIN: 260108-N-RB168-1013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony
    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony
    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony
    NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery