NTAG New England Frocking Ceremony

260108-N-RB168-1056 SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (Jan 8, 2025) - Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Conor O’Kendley, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, is pinned by his parents Kevin O’Kendley and Shelley Grant during a frocking ceremony at Springfield MEPS January 8, 2026. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)