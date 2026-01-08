USS Tripoli Conducts Damage Control Drill

Sailors dress out during a damage control drill aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 12, 2026. Tripoli is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colten Bradley)
