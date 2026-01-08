(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast session at Turner Fitness Center at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2025. Led by the brigade Unit Ministry Team in coordination with Holistic Health and Fitness personnel, the session focused on physical readiness and team-building to build esprit de corps, spiritual resiliency and foster unit cohesion across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 19:30
    Photo ID: 9477037
    VIRIN: 250109-A-VH016-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 606.28 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast
    2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery