2CAB Hosts Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a Barbells, Bibles, and Breakfast session at Turner Fitness Center at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2025. Led by the brigade Unit Ministry Team in coordination with Holistic Health and Fitness personnel, the session focused on physical readiness and team-building to build esprit de corps, spiritual resiliency and foster unit cohesion across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)