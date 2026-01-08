(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joe Murdock, land component commander of the Arizona Army National Guard, and retired U.S. Army Col. Margaret “Meg” Bielenberg exit the drill floor after a retirement ceremony for Col. Meg Bielenberg at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, January 10, 2026.
    Bielenberg was commissioned through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in 1998 as a distinguished military graduate. She served in the U.S. Army as a chemical officer and ordnance officer and joined the Arizona Army National Guard in 2006.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 18:19
    Photo ID: 9476954
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-AY325-2352
    Resolution: 5504x4290
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony
    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony
    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony
    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony
    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony
    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony
    198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona
    Always Ready
    AZNG
    AZDEMA
    Foundations of Service
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery