198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joe Murdock, land component commander of the Arizona Army National Guard, and retired U.S. Army Col. Margaret “Meg” Bielenberg exit the drill floor after a retirement ceremony for Col. Meg Bielenberg at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, January 10, 2026.
Bielenberg was commissioned through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in 1998 as a distinguished military graduate. She served in the U.S. Army as a chemical officer and ordnance officer and joined the Arizona Army National Guard in 2006.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, Released).
