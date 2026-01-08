198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joe Murdock, land component commander of the Arizona Army National Guard, and retired U.S. Army Col. Margaret “Meg” Bielenberg exit the drill floor after a retirement ceremony for Col. Meg Bielenberg at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, January 10, 2026.

Bielenberg was commissioned through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) in 1998 as a distinguished military graduate. She served in the U.S. Army as a chemical officer and ordnance officer and joined the Arizona Army National Guard in 2006.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, Released).