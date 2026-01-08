198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Col. Margaret “Meg” Bielenberg addresses the attendees of her retirement ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, January 10, 2026.

Bielenberg’s decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge in gold.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, Released).