Retired U.S. Army Col. Margaret “Meg” Bielenberg addresses the attendees of her retirement ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, January 10, 2026.
Bielenberg’s decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation and the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge in gold.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, Released).
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 18:19
|Photo ID:
|9476953
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-AY325-2321
|Resolution:
|8256x3551
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.