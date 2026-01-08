198th RSG Conducts Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Col. Margaret “Meg” Bielenberg addresses the attendees of her retirement ceremony at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, January 10, 2026.

Bielenberg holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Central Missouri, and a Masters in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sergeant 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, Released).