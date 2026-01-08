A New Era for EOD: The Activation of the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron

The Air Force activated the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron during a ceremony 4 November, 2025, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, marking a new era for Air Force EOD training. The activation consolidates the entire EOD training pipeline under a single command to improve unity, readiness, and the ability to rapidly adapt training to emerging threats.
