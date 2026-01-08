(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A New Era for EOD: The Activation of the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A New Era for EOD: The Activation of the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Anna Berrettini 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The Air Force activated the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron during a ceremony Nov. 4, 2025, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, marking a new era for Air Force EOD training. The activation consolidates the entire EOD training pipeline under a single command to improve unity, readiness, and the ability to rapidly adapt training to emerging threats.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:14
    Photo ID: 9475978
    VIRIN: 251104-O-FN095-3394
    Resolution: 5399x6749
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Era for EOD: The Activation of the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron [Image 2 of 2], by Anna Berrettini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A New Era for EOD: The Activation of the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron
    A New Era for EOD: The Activation of the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A New Era for EOD: The Activation of the 360th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Squadron

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eglin AFB
    Air Force EOD
    Air Force civil engineers
    Unit Activation
    360 EOD TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery