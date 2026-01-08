American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange

More than 50 local Japanese players were invited to Camp Zama, Japan, for a bilateral basketball exchange Jan. 10 at the Youth Center here to train and play alongside American players from the installation. The event is meant to expand on the ongoing relationship between the installation and its host-nation neighbors in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara.
