Honoka Yamazaki, 14, a player from Wakakusa Junior High, shoots a layup during a scrimmage Jan. 10 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan, during a bilateral sports exchange between American and Japanese youth players.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9475668
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-PR478-7395
|Resolution:
|3816x5800
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.