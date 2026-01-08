Shūto Yokosawa, 14, practices a dribbling and movement drill during a bilateral basketball exchange Jan. 10 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan. Shūto and more than 50 Japanese players were invited for a bilateral basketball exchange with young American players from the installation.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9475667
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-PR478-2746
|Resolution:
|4336x6712
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.