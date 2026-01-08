(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange

    American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Shūto Yokosawa, 14, practices a dribbling and movement drill during a bilateral basketball exchange Jan. 10 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan. Shūto and more than 50 Japanese players were invited for a bilateral basketball exchange with young American players from the installation.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 00:14
    Photo ID: 9475667
    VIRIN: 260110-A-PR478-2746
    Resolution: 4336x6712
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

