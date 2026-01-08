Date Taken: 01.09.2026 Date Posted: 01.12.2026 00:14 Photo ID: 9475666 VIRIN: 260110-A-PR478-7611 Resolution: 5150x3542 Size: 2.32 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.