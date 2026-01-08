Jarred Serrano, left, Camp Zama’s youth sports and fitness director, leads a group of more than 50 American and Japanese children through a dribbling drill during a bilateral basketball exchange Jan. 10 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan. Serrano started the event primarily to expand on the ongoing relationship between the installation and its host-nation neighbors in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 00:13
|Photo ID:
|9475662
|VIRIN:
|260110-A-PR478-4665
|Resolution:
|6762x4876
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.