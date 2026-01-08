American, Japanese youth basketball players forge bonds, learn fundamentals during sports exchange

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jarred Serrano, left, Camp Zama’s youth sports and fitness director, leads a group of more than 50 American and Japanese children through a dribbling drill during a bilateral basketball exchange Jan. 10 at the Youth Center on Camp Zama, Japan. Serrano started the event primarily to expand on the ongoing relationship between the installation and its host-nation neighbors in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara.