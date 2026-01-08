Santa Claus waves to spectators as Col. Kenneth Voigt, 552nd Air Control Wing commander, drives during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event celebrated Airmen and their families with holiday activities, reinforcing family readiness and community connection across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:32
|Photo ID:
|9475345
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-PL960-1130
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|194.95 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 552 ACW Children's Holiday Party [Image 32 of 32], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.