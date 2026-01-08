552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children participate in holiday crafts during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event brought together Airmen and their families for seasonal activities aimed at strengthening morale and fostering a sense of community across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)