552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

A Santa Claus character descends the stairs of an E-3 Sentry (AWACS) aircraft during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event welcomed Airmen and their families for holiday activities designed to strengthen morale, family readiness and community connection across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)