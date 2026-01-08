552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus waves to spectators as Col. Kenneth Voigt, 552nd Air Control Wing commander, drives during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event celebrated Airmen and their families with holiday activities, reinforcing family readiness and community connection across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)