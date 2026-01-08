552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Kenneth Voigt, 552nd Air Control Wing commander, speaks during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event brought Airmen and their families together for holiday activities and a visit from Santa, reinforcing family readiness and community connection across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)