552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Children visit with Santa Claus during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event brought Airmen and their families together for holiday activities, crafts, and a special visit from Santa in celebration of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)