    552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

    552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Children visit with Santa Claus during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children's Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event brought Airmen and their families together for holiday activities, crafts, and a special visit from Santa in celebration of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026
    VIRIN: 241207-F-PL960-1127
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 552 ACW Children's Holiday Party [Image 32 of 32], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    552nd Air Control Wing
    Children's Holiday Party
    552 ACW
    Americas Wing

