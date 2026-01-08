552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A child decorates a holiday craft during the 552nd Air Control Wing Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The annual event brought together Airmen and their families for crafts, games, and seasonal activities in celebration of the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)