552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Families board an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft during the Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event gave Airmen and their families the opportunity to experience aircraft tours and holiday activities as part of the 552nd Air Control Wing’s annual celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:32
|Photo ID:
|9475327
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-PL960-1125
|Resolution:
|1024x681
|Size:
|205.65 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
