552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Families board an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft during the Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event gave Airmen and their families the opportunity to experience aircraft tours and holiday activities as part of the 552nd Air Control Wing’s annual celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)