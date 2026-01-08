Families participate in holiday activities during the Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event brought together Airmen, families, and volunteers for crafts, games, and seasonal activities in celebration of the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:32
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
This work, 552 ACW Children's Holiday Party [Image 32 of 32], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.