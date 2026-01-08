552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brad Combs, 552nd Air Control Wing deputy commander, interacts with families during the Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event brought Airmen, families, and volunteers together for crafts, games, and holiday activities in celebration of the season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)