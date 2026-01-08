552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jason Zemler, 552nd Operations Group commander, prepares holiday treats during the Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event, hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing, brought Airmen, families, and volunteers together for seasonal activities and festivities in support of the wing community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)