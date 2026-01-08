Col. Jason Zemler, 552nd Operations Group commander, prepares holiday treats during the Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event, hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing, brought Airmen, families, and volunteers together for seasonal activities and festivities in support of the wing community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2026 15:32
|Photo ID:
|9475320
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-PL960-1121
|Resolution:
|1024x770
|Size:
|187.53 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 552 ACW Children's Holiday Party [Image 32 of 32], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.