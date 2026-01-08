(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    552 ACW Children's Holiday Party [Image 13 of 32]

    552 ACW Children's Holiday Party

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Col. Jason Zemler, 552nd Operations Group commander, prepares holiday treats during the Children’s Holiday Party at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Dec. 7, 2024. The event, hosted by the 552nd Air Control Wing, brought Airmen, families, and volunteers together for seasonal activities and festivities in support of the wing community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 15:32
    Photo ID: 9475320
    VIRIN: 241207-F-PL960-1121
    Resolution: 1024x770
    Size: 187.53 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 552 ACW Children's Holiday Party [Image 32 of 32], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    552nd Air Control Wing
    Children's Holiday Party
    552 ACW
    Americas Wing

