Starlink 6-96 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-96 mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on January 9, 2026. This mission added another 29 satellites to the constellation of more than 7,000 satellites currently in low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Robert Mason)