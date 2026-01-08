(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Starlink 6-96 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Starlink 6-96 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-96 mission lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, on January 9, 2026. This mission added another 29 satellites to the constellation of more than 7,000 satellites currently in low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Robert Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9475038
    VIRIN: 260109-F-BF973-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starlink 6-96 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Starlink 6-96 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
    Starlink 6-96 Launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cape Canaveral
    Falcon 9
    Starlink
    Rocket
    Launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery