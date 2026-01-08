(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees visit the Whitehouse [Image 4 of 7]

    Fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees visit the Whitehouse

    TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mora  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    251203-N-TL932-1027 Navy Counselor 1st Class Brenda Robinson, the National Recruiter in Charge of the Year assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, poses during a visit to the White House in Washington, Dec. 3. The ROY awards program recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9474116
    VIRIN: 260108-N-UV609-1585
    Resolution: 3779x5291
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees visit the Whitehouse [Image 7 of 7], by CPO David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Excellence in Leadership: NTAGSW Recruiter named Nation’s Recruiter in Charge of the Year

    Recruiter of the Year
    Career Recruiter
    NTAG Southwest
    Riverside Native
    RINC
    Recruiter in Charge

