Fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees visit the Whitehouse

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251203-N-TL932-1027 Navy Counselor 1st Class Brenda Robinson, the National Recruiter in Charge of the Year assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, poses during a visit to the White House in Washington, Dec. 3. The ROY awards program recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)