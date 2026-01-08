Fiscal year 2025 Recruiter of the Year awardees attend the ROY ceremony in Washington

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251202-N-TL932-1293 Ronney Wright, USAA Senior Military Affairs Representative, retired force master chief, right, awards Navy Counselor 1st Class Brenda Robinson, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest and the National Recruiter in Charge of the Year, a Bronze Eagle award during the Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington, D.C., Dec. 2, 2025. The ROY awards program recognizes the nation’s top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest of Navy values. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)