Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mackenzie A. Margroum, a communication strategy and operations officer with I Marine Expeditionary Force, smiles for the camera during a Spiritual Fitness Month motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)