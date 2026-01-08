(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run [Image 3 of 9]

    Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Lance Kell 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in a Spiritual Fitness Month motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    Breakfast
    Navy and Marine Corps team
    Spiritual Fitness Month
    Marines
    Chaplain

