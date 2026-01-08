U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Zachariah Martin, senior enlisted leader of I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group, reports accountability to Lt. Col. Alisson Hickman, commanding officer of I MSB, I MIG, before a Spiritual Fitness Month motivational run at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 9, 2026. Spiritual Fitness Month reinforces the principle of “inner strength from a higher purpose” by fostering personal faith, moral living, and community to enhance the resilience and readiness of the Marines and Sailors of I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9474055
|VIRIN:
|260108-M-YW498-1074
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.24 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spiritual Fitness Motivational Run [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.