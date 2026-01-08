260109-F-ST721-7031

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Education and Training Command’s first T-7A Red Hawk arrived at Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph on Jan. 9, 2026, ushering in a new era of Air Force pilot training. Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, AETC commander, and Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Acting Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, delivered remarks at the arrival ceremony welcoming the aircraft. The 99th Flying Training Squadron will be responsible for training the first cadre of T-7 instructor pilots as the Air Force works to produce 1,500 pilots this year. Built to prepare aviators for 5th- and 6th-generation aircraft, the T-7A provides high-angle-of-attack performance, increased G-capability, and Night Vision Goggle operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Faske)