    260109-F-ST721-7031

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Faske 

    19th Air Force

    Air Education and Training Command’s first T-7A Red Hawk arrived at Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph on Jan. 9, 2026, ushering in a new era of Air Force pilot training. Lt. Gen. Clark Quinn, AETC commander, and Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Acting Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, delivered remarks at the arrival ceremony welcoming the aircraft. The 99th Flying Training Squadron will be responsible for training the first cadre of T-7 instructor pilots as the Air Force works to produce 1,500 pilots this year. Built to prepare aviators for 5th- and 6th-generation aircraft, the T-7A provides high-angle-of-attack performance, increased G-capability, and Night Vision Goggle operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Faske)

    This work, 260109-F-ST721-7031 [Image 4 of 4], by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

