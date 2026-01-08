260109-F-ST721-4651

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The first T-7A Red Hawk assigned to Air Education and Training Command taxies to the south ramp flight-line at Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph, Jan. 9, 2026, marking a major milestone in the U.S. Air Force’s pilot training modernization. The 99th Flying Training Squadron will lead the training of the first T-7A instructor pilots as the Air Force works toward producing 1,500 pilots annually. Designed to prepare pilots for 5th- and 6th-generation aircraft, the T-7A features high-angle-of-attack capability, increased G-tolerance, and Night Vision Goggle compatibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Faske)