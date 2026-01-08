The first T-7A Red Hawk assigned to Air Education and Training Command taxies to the south ramp flight-line at Joint Base San Antonio–Randolph, Jan. 9, 2026, marking a major milestone in the U.S. Air Force’s pilot training modernization. The 99th Flying Training Squadron will lead the training of the first T-7A instructor pilots as the Air Force works toward producing 1,500 pilots annually. Designed to prepare pilots for 5th- and 6th-generation aircraft, the T-7A features high-angle-of-attack capability, increased G-tolerance, and Night Vision Goggle compatibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Faske)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9473969
|VIRIN:
|260109-F-ST721-9685
|Resolution:
|4947x3084
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260109-F-ST721-9685 [Image 4 of 4], by Benjamin Faske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.