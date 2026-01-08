New York Air National Guard gets new commander during January 9 ceremony at New York Air National Guard headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army National Guard Major General Ray Shields, right, the adjutant general of New York, presents the guidon of the New York Air National Guard to Air National Guard Major General Gary Charlton II, during promotion and change of command ceremonies held on January 9 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham. Charlton is now the commander of the 5,800- men and women of the New York Air National Guard, the largest Air Guard component in the nation. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)