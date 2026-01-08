(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New York Air National Guard gets new commander during January 9 ceremony at New York Air National Guard headquarters

    New York Air National Guard gets new commander during January 9 ceremony at New York Air National Guard headquarters

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    Army National Guard Major General Ray Shields, right, the adjutant general of New York, presents the guidon of the New York Air National Guard to Air National Guard Major General Gary Charlton II, during promotion and change of command ceremonies held on January 9 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham. Charlton is now the commander of the 5,800- men and women of the New York Air National Guard, the largest Air Guard component in the nation. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 16:40
    VIRIN: 260109-O-EK423-7374
    Location: LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Air National Guard gets new commander during January 9 ceremony at New York Air National Guard headquarters, by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York Air National Guard gets new commander during January 9 ceremony at New York Air National Guard headquarters
    New York Air National Guard gets new commander

    New York Air National Guard gets new commander during January 9 ceremony at New York Air National Guard headquarters

