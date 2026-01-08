2025 Holiday Party

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    Col. Anne Ridlon, commander of the 513th Air Control Group, speaks to Airmen and family members during the unit’s annual Christmas party at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 6, 2025, while CMSgt Name, the group’s senior enlisted leader, stands alongside her. The event brings Airmen, families, and leadership together to celebrate the holiday season and strengthen unit cohesion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

