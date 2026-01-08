2025 Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and family members with the 513th Air Control Group gather inside a hangar during the unit’s annual Christmas party at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 6, 2025. The event brings Airmen, families, and leadership together to celebrate the holiday season and strengthen community bonds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)