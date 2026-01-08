(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    Airmen and family members with the 513th Air Control Group gather inside a hangar during the unit’s annual Christmas party at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 6, 2025. The event brings Airmen, families, and leadership together to celebrate the holiday season and strengthen community bonds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:18
    Photo ID: 9473715
    VIRIN: 251206-F-PA224-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Holiday Party [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

