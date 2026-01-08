2025 Holiday Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and family members with the 513th Air Control Group gather for a holiday meal during the unit’s annual Christmas party at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Dec. 6, 2025. The event brings Airmen, families, and leadership together to celebrate the season and strengthen community connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)