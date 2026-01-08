Date Taken: 01.09.2026 Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:10 Photo ID: 9473698 VIRIN: 260109-A-YZ466-9853 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 3.19 MB Location: INDEPENDANCE, MISSOURI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SCAMP line at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant [Image 4 of 4], by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.