    Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight [Image 8 of 8]

    Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Jabczynski, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer service non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. Jabczyski’s role connects the maintenance shop with units across the installation, streamlining communication and prioritizing repairs that keep MacDill’s fleet mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Vehicle Management Flight
    Mission-Ready
    6th LRS
    6th ARW

