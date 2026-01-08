Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Jabczynski, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron customer service non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. Jabczyski’s role connects the maintenance shop with units across the installation, streamlining communication and prioritizing repairs that keep MacDill’s fleet mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)