    Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight [Image 7 of 8]

    Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Anakin Bumgardner, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management apprentice, performs maintenance tasks at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. The 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight ensures reliable transportation and supports the base and mission operations by sustaining the base’s fleet of official vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 15:07
    Photo ID: 9473693
    VIRIN: 251114-F-RI626-1054
    Resolution: 5820x3638
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Vehicle Management Flight
    Mission-Ready
    6th LRS
    6th ARW

