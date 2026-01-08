Managing MacDill’s fleet: 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Anakin Bumgardner, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management apprentice, performs maintenance tasks at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. The 6th LRS Vehicle Management Flight ensures reliable transportation and supports the base and mission operations by sustaining the base’s fleet of official vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)