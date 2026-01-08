Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. honored in dignified transfer Jan. 6

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. of Havana, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Henderson was assigned to United States Army Reserve Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, Tallahassee, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)