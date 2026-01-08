(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. honored in dignified transfer Jan. 6

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. of Havana, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Henderson was assigned to United States Army Reserve Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 160th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, Tallahassee, Fla. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:31
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. 1st Class Mark Henderson Jr. honored in dignified transfer Jan. 6, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO; dignified transfer
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

