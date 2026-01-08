(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tactical air control party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron observe the night sky as they coordinate a close air support training mission with an A-10 Thunderbolt II's from the 190th Fighter Squadron, Jan. 9, 2026. The training event strengthened the squadron’s ability to direct air-to-ground fires after dark, integrating precision employment with real-time communication between ground controllers and attack aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9473383
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-YH478-2014
    Resolution: 5346x3564
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training
    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

    tacp
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    tactical air control party

