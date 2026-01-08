Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

Tactical air control party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron observe the night sky as they coordinate a close air support training mission with an A-10 Thunderbolt II's from the 190th Fighter Squadron, Jan. 9, 2026. The training event strengthened the squadron’s ability to direct air-to-ground fires after dark, integrating precision employment with real-time communication between ground controllers and attack aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
