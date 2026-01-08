(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Lapooh, a tactical air control party Airman assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, documents targeting information under red light during a night close air support training mission at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2026. TACP Airmen coordinated with A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron to execute training gun runs, enhancing joint fires proficiency and the squadron's ability to support ground forces in low-light and contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9473382
    VIRIN: 260109-Z-YH478-2013
    Resolution: 4526x3017
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training
    Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

    tacp
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    tactical air control party

