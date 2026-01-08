Eyes in the Night: TACPs Synchronize with A-10s for CAS Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Joshua Lapooh, a tactical air control party Airman assigned to the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, documents targeting information under red light during a night close air support training mission at Saylor Creek Range, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2026. TACP Airmen coordinated with A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots from the 190th Fighter Squadron to execute training gun runs, enhancing joint fires proficiency and the squadron’s ability to support ground forces in low-light and contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)