F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team watch the demonstration during Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025, MI, June 22nd, 2025. Every demonstration involves a narrator, as well as a safety officer, and the team’s maintenance team chief who remain in constant radio communication with the pilot to ensure a safe and effective demonstration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)