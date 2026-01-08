F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025

Members of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team watch the demonstration during Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025, MI, June 22nd, 2025. Every demonstration involves a narrator, as well as a safety officer, and the team’s maintenance team chief who remain in constant radio communication with the pilot to ensure a safe and effective demonstration. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9473381
|VIRIN:
|250622-F-ED409-1131
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
