    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025 [Image 20 of 62]

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Karnauk, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs the silent ground show at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025, MI, June 22nd, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs globally, embodying the Agile Combat Employment model by generating high performance sorties in austere environments with limited personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9473379
    VIRIN: 250622-F-ED409-1100
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025 [Image 62 of 62], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    ACC Aerial Events
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    Air Show

