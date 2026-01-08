F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Karnauk, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, performs the silent ground show at Thunder Over Michigan Thunder Over Michigan 2025, MI, June 22nd, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs globally, embodying the Agile Combat Employment model by generating high performance sorties in austere environments with limited personnel and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|06.21.2025
|01.09.2026 13:26
|9473379
|250622-F-ED409-1100
|6000x4000
|1.41 MB
|US
|1
|0
