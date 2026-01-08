SEA Raines speaks at the Keystone Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses participants of the Keystone Course at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2026. The course educates Command Senior Enlisted Leaders on joint military operations, national military capabilities, joint doctrine, interagency and multinational integration, and the role of senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)