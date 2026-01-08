(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SEA Raines speaks at the Keystone Course

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    National Guard Bureau

    Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses participants of the Keystone Course at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 6, 2026. The course educates Command Senior Enlisted Leaders on joint military operations, national military capabilities, joint doctrine, interagency and multinational integration, and the role of senior enlisted leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Boyer)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 08:41
    Photo ID: 9472809
    VIRIN: 260106-A-KB362-1016
    Resolution: 7713x5145
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    SEA

